Shareholder Holowesko Partners LTD Has Raised United Technologies (UTX) Position; Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Shareholder Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position as Market Valuation Declined

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 79.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 176,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 46,627 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 223,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.41M market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 10,752 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 145.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 363,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 613,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.01 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $132.96. About 1.24M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities

More notable recent Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Butters to give up CEO role at Navigator, succeeded by Deans – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) Seems To Be Using An Awful Lot Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) CEO David Butters on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 13, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Analysts await Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 900.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Navigator Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 909,100 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $64.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 922,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,600 shares, and cut its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sarasin Prns Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 818,932 shares. Steinberg Asset Mgmt accumulated 11,958 shares. King Wealth, New York-based fund reported 2,656 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation has invested 0.49% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 8,175 were reported by Old Point Tru And Fincl N A. Cypress Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) has 7,638 shares. South Dakota Inv Council owns 56,467 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams invested in 0.51% or 5,645 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 1.09M shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Burke & Herbert Comml Bank & has invested 0.67% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Guinness Asset Management accumulated 3.52% or 160,680 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Com reported 0.02% stake. Security Retail Bank Of So Dak holds 2% or 12,398 shares in its portfolio. California-based Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research has invested 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).