Shareholder Hollencrest Securities Lifted Tableau Software Class A (DATA) Stake; Facebook (FB) Stake Has Boosted by Stanley Capital Management Llc

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) by 301.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 116,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 155,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75 million, up from 38,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 36.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 39,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $189.95. About 7.55M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert; 29/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WORK INCLUDES A NEW INVESTIGATIVE TOOL; 10/04/2018 – NY Comptroller: NY State Comptroller DiNapoli Statement on Facebook CEO; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Sends ‘Excuses’ to U.K. Lawmakers Rather Than Its CEO; 20/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec to discuss Facebook, bitcoin, ransomware and the importance of data; 10/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG BEGINS GIVING TESTIMONY IN U.S. CONGRESSIONAL HEARING; 11/05/2018 – Brexit group fined for breaking spending rules in EU vote; 16/04/2018 – Most Divisive Facebook Ads Bought by Suspicious Groups (Correct); 18/04/2018 – Facebook Forming Chip Unit: Report — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg would be wise to steer questions toward privacy and away from Facebook’s business model

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 2.87% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fulton Bancshares Na holds 0.7% or 60,105 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dock Street Asset invested in 62,177 shares or 3.54% of the stock. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.49% or 6,663 shares. Strategic Advsr Lc holds 28,064 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt invested in 8,687 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 527,404 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Amarillo Commercial Bank reported 1.02% stake. Personal Capital Advisors Corporation accumulated 259,660 shares or 0.49% of the stock. 4,021 are owned by Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Company. Foster & Motley invested in 0.04% or 1,738 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 8,600 shares. Amica Retiree accumulated 9,372 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 19,407 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: A Warning You Might Want To Heed – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook Earnings: FB Stock Wafts Higher as Q2 DAUs, MAUs Meet Outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IVV, FB, GOOG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IVV, FB, GOOG, GOOGL: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Svcs holds 0% or 3,600 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 17,475 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 12,585 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Piedmont Invest Advisors holds 5,214 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 50 shares. British Columbia Investment Management Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 32,853 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) accumulated 9 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Bokf Na reported 17,698 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Symmetry Peak Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 3,500 shares. Garde Capital holds 0.43% or 19,410 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 5,045 shares. 5,899 were accumulated by Element Cap Ltd Liability Corp. 15,257 were reported by Ironwood Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation.