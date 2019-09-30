Shareholder Hollencrest Securities Has Lifted Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake; First Eagle Investment Management Increases Position in Equifax (EFX)

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 8,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 111,444 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.75 million, up from 103,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 4.16M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 4263.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 127,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 130,916 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.51 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $141.31. About 1.18M shares traded or 54.53% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Equifax Inc.’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB+’; 23/03/2018 – From Online Shopping to the F&I Office, ProMax Adds Speed to Car Selling with Equifax; 14/05/2018 – U.S. senators oppose trade group’s lawyer as consumer watchdog; 21/05/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in Los Angeles and Kansas City; 11/04/2018 – CTW INVESTMENT GROUP URGES EQUIFAX’S SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN MCKINLEY, MARK B. TEMPLETON AND MARK L. FEIDLER AT ANNUAL MEETING OF EQUIFAX; 16/05/2018 – SLAUGHTER CITES SMITH’S CONFLICTS EXTENDING BEYOND EQUIFAX; 20/03/2018 – J.D. Byrider Applies Equifax Ignite™, Increases Auto Buyer Approvals by 10 Percent; 15/03/2018 – DOJ Bring Charges Against Former Equifax CIO (Audio); 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Begor Is Former GE Executive; 16/03/2018 – Warren Wants Answers on Alleged Equifax Insider Trader — Market Talk Update

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $804.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 18,430 shares to 17,713 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,861 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG).