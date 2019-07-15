Shareholder Hodges Capital Management Has Increased Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stake; First Financial Bank – Trust Division Lifted Charles Schwab (SCHW) Holding by $443,982

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 7,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,887 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 73,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.7. About 5.74 million shares traded or 18.01% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE DELTA AIR LINES STAKE UP 1% TO 53.5M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edged out Delta to top the Annual Airline Quality rating; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q CASM-Ex Fuel and Profit Charing Up 1% to 3%; 05/03/2018 – DELTA ALSO ISSUED WEATHER WAIVER FOR NORTHEAST & NEW ENGLAND; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Expects $244M in Incremental Tax Expense; 27/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY SHR $0.77; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.74; 16/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 30/05/2018 – DAL SEES AIRLINE SUPPLY DECISIONS IN FALL IF FUEL STAYS HIGH

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 18.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 10,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,526 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 57,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.3. About 8.55 million shares traded or 10.36% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 07/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Charles Schwab Corporation at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEB, UP 11% FROM FEB 2017; 26/03/2018 – Schwab Tops ETF Inflows; 23/03/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 22/03/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Pascrell: Pascrell Statement on the Resignation of ICE Spokesman James Schwab; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN FEBRUARY 2018 TOTALED $21.3 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Febuary Core Net New Assets $21.3; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Views Consolidation in Terms of Client Benefits (Video)

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $11.64 million activity. SCHWAB CHARLES R had sold 250,000 shares worth $11.76M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VNQ) by 3,938 shares to 159,171 shares, valued at $13.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target (NYSE:TGT) by 3,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,655 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

