Shareholder Hilltop Holdings Has Raised Target (TGT) Stake; Alkermes (ALKS) Valuation Declined While Primecap Management Company Decreased Its Stake by $619,200

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Alkermes (ALKS) by 0.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 17,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23.26M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848.89M, down from 23.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Alkermes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64B market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 697,538 shares traded. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has declined 45.56% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ALKS News: 16/04/2018 – Missed wake up call?– In a stunning about face, the FDA is now welcoming the new drug application from Alkermes it rejected 2 weeks ago $ALKS; 03/04/2018 – US FDA Approves BYDUREON For Use With Basal Insulin In Patients With Type 2 Diabetes With Inadequate Glycemic Control; 29/03/2018 – Alkermes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 02/04/2018 – Alkermes stumbles as FDA refuses to review depression drug; 02/04/2018 – ALKERMES PLC SAYS “STRONGLY DISAGREES WITH FDA’S CONCLUSIONS AND PLANS TO APPEAL FDA’S DECISION”; 10/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – ALKERMES EVALUATING EFFECT OF UPDATE ON 2018 FINANCIAL VIEWS; 02/04/2018 – $ALKS is going to get slammed — FDA dismisses Alkermes’ pitch on ‘5461, demanding new depression trials in a damaging setback $ALKS; 02/04/2018 – FDA rejects application to review Alkermes’ depression treatment

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 386.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 18,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,862 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 4,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $86.73. About 1.42M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N – THE YEAR’S EXPECTED DECLINE IN OPERATING MARGIN RATE WILL BE DRIVEN ENTIRELY BY $175 MLN INCREASE IN DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 4Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.38; 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: WILL OPEN ABOUT 30 STORES THIS YR, MOSTLY SMALL FORMAT; 19/04/2018 – Target leads the way as U.S. corporations look to go big on solar; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Same-Store Sales Surpass Expectations; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 17/04/2018 – TARGET: DRIVE UP AVAILABLE AT ~270 STORES IN FL, TX, SOUTHEAST; 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch

Analysts await Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.27 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.33 actual EPS reported by Alkermes plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ALKS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 148.89 million shares or 0.09% less from 149.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorp accumulated 0.03% or 34,985 shares. 47 are held by Regions. 173,866 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.03% or 190,000 shares in its portfolio. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 65,674 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Captrust Finance Advisors has invested 0.01% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 1,870 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 17,947 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 448,996 shares. Andra Ap holds 35,700 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 0% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) or 27,977 shares. Pnc Services Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) for 783 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) for 700 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 14,372 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca accumulated 0.62% or 23.26M shares.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 23,965 shares to 3.08M shares, valued at $44.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) by 106,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN).