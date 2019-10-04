Shareholder Hilltop Holdings Has Raised Apple (AAPL) Position; As Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Share Price Rose, Gsa Capital Partners Llp Lowered by $498,540 Its Stake

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 260.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 28,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,679 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.85M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $997.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $220.82. About 30.35M shares traded or 11.64% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 29/05/2018 – NEW ZEALAND REGULATOR WARNS APPLE FOR MISLEADING CONSUMERS; 02/04/2018 – DrChrono Launches Apple Hardware Leasing Bundles for Doctors and Medical Practices; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Spoke at Taping of MSNBC Show to Be Aired Later; 17/04/2018 – The new Apple AirPower wireless charger, which is rumored to launch in 2018, could also impact the future of the iPhone’s design; 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA; 26/04/2018 – Apple Officially Discontinues its AirPort Wireless Routers; 11/04/2018 – Apple Taps European Executive to Run Global Music Business; 03/04/2018 – Spotify Initiated With Hold At Gabelli; Analyst Worries About Apple Competition, Record Label Leverage — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 71.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 14,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 5,638 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $201,000, down from 19,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $977.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 486,994 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2019 SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN SEES 1Q EPS 10C TO 12C; 22/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Expects to Open 23 New Stores in FY19; 15/05/2018 – CORRECT: BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 16C; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $0.92 TO $1.02; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Boot Barn

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $471.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 8,452 shares to 19,902 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,425 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors Cabot holds 103,142 shares or 2.59% of its portfolio. Schwartz Invest Counsel holds 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 3,480 shares. 1,388 were reported by Management Va. The North Carolina-based Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 1.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 845,160 shares. Sage Fincl Gp holds 123 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Groesbeck Corporation Nj reported 1.57% stake. Cambridge Trust reported 2.66% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 2.12% or 1.18M shares. Skylands Cap Lc reported 8.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Company holds 5.94% or 112,692 shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based Arcadia Investment Mi has invested 2.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 686,762 were reported by Sawgrass Asset Lc. Town And Country Natl Bank And Dba First Bankers holds 2.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,364 shares. Iowa Bancorporation owns 37,099 shares or 3.27% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.12 per share. BOOT’s profit will be $5.70M for 42.93 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $892.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 18,861 shares to 22,056 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 24,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold BOOT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.24 million shares or 17.23% more from 29.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Elk Creek Prtn Ltd Llc holds 0.56% or 211,529 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% or 9,712 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Limited accumulated 351,850 shares. Stephens Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 178,390 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Co invested in 14,010 shares. Shaker Invs Limited Liability Company Oh holds 9,065 shares. State Street Corp has 0% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 890,191 shares. American Century invested in 0.01% or 223,309 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). 4.13 million are held by Blackrock. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company owns 17,185 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 9,136 shares.