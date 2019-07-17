Shareholder Hillsdale Investment Management Raised Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Position; At&T (T) Stock Value Rose While Spc Financial Has Cut Position by $404,116

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 29.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,100 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, up from 161,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 4.06 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion

Spc Financial Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc sold 13,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,581 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $834,000, down from 39,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 16.03M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T Communications Union Seeks Tax Windfall Disclosure (Video); 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES BID BY EX-DOJ OFFICIALS TO INTERVENE IN AT&T CASE; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Antitrust Trial to Last Twice as Long as Initial Estimate; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Consumer Mobility Wireless Service Revenue $11.61B; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments Trump lawyer more than reported — source familiar; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: HIGHER PHONE UPGRADE RATES ARE `HISTORY’; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-REPRESENTED EMPLOYEES RATIFY MOBILITY SOUTHEAST PACT

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,760 shares to 3,690 shares, valued at $157,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 22,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Of San Francisco Limited Liability Corp holds 0.87% or 390,777 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp has invested 0.05% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Ameritas Prtn holds 29,287 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 0.06% stake. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.33M shares. Los Angeles Equity has invested 0.05% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). 24,703 were reported by Stephens Ar. 76,600 are owned by Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Co. Rhumbline Advisers reported 568,073 shares. Gsa Llp holds 0.04% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) or 28,177 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.03% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). 175 were reported by Assetmark. Cwm Lc owns 217 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. Tower Limited Liability Corp (Trc) owns 489 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia Trust Co invested in 0.03% or 6,700 shares. Sonata Cap Group owns 18,379 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. First Dallas has invested 1.77% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Northstar Gp stated it has 26,995 shares. 1.75 million are owned by Nomura Asset Mgmt. Smith Salley & Associates invested in 1.81% or 357,991 shares. D Scott Neal Inc has 0.59% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 36,164 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs stated it has 31,692 shares. Maple Capital Mgmt owns 32,571 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 7,168 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 125,000 are owned by Crow Point Ptnrs Ltd Llc. Coldstream Mgmt owns 106,196 shares. Systematic Lp owns 0.13% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 125,110 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mngmt Lp accumulated 1.72% or 4.09 million shares.

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57M and $467.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 3,725 shares to 6,934 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57 billion for 9.33 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.