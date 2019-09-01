Shareholder Hillsdale Investment Management Has Upped Enbridge (ENB) Stake; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Clough Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Holding by $6.45 Million

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 44.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 63,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 78,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 142,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – European rules unbundling research and trade execution has resulted in clients spending about 25 percent less on research, according to Daniel Pinto, J.P. Morgan Chase co-president; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Returns to Indonesia’s Good Graces; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate About 20%; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Unit Looks to Control 51% of Joint-Venture Brokerage in China; 27/03/2018 – ASSA ABLOY AB ASSAb.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 200 FROM SEK 195; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Asia Investors Exiting Low-Risk Products for Bonds; 18/05/2018 – RELX NV RELN.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 20.8 EUROS FROM 20 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q EPS $2.37; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades $139 Mn Of Prime Jumbo Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust From 2015 To 2017; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.76B

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 88,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 525,130 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.05M, up from 436,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 2.95M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series 1 Preferred Shrs; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE FUND TO SELL 49% STAKE IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc. to Host a Joint Webcast with Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc., Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. & Spectra Energy Partners, LP to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Results on May 10; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Min. C$500m Fxd-to-Float 60NC10 6.625%; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest; 24/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Support Enbridge Line 3; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc Cl B (NYSE:RCI) by 144,490 shares to 163,835 shares, valued at $8.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 19,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,600 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1,350 shares to 2,850 shares, valued at $688,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 22,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.60 billion for 11.30 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

