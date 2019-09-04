Shareholder Hillman Co Increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position; Hodges Capital Management Has Raised Position in Staar Surgical Co (STAA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 9,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 167,496 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 158,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.07% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 402,361 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.56 million, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/05/2018 – Amazon unsuccessfully approached UK supermarket Waitrose in 2017 – Sunday Times; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy in effort to best Amazon; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS `EXPECTS TO BE SCRUTINIZED’; 15/05/2018 – John David Washington Receives an lMDb STARmeter Award at the Cannes Film Festival; 28/05/2018 – Times Now: Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own; 07/03/2018 – Missouri Senate: Senator Bill Eigel Releases Statement on Amazon Coming to St. Charles County; 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved plans to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products through Amazon Business, its marketplace for business customers; 14/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company:; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 04/04/2018 – Cox Automotive Goes All-In on AWS

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 45,635 shares to 45,982 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At Home Group Inc by 165,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 742,815 shares, and cut its stake in Legacy Tx Financial Group Inc.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Llc holds 42,571 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0% or 111 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Moody Bancorp Tru Division reported 162 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) or 6,549 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 47,666 shares. 309,958 were accumulated by Principal Financial. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0% stake. Voya Invest Mgmt accumulated 17,749 shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,867 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 204 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 100 shares. 40,800 were accumulated by Axa. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 14,768 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A Assocs, Georgia-based fund reported 9,551 shares. New York-based Etrade Lc has invested 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Whale Rock Mgmt Limited owns 187,396 shares. Torch Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 0.78% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 711 shares. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 1,571 shares. 647 were accumulated by Nbt Natl Bank N A New York. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Park Avenue Ltd Liability has 3,315 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Centurylink Investment Com has 4,358 shares for 3.16% of their portfolio. Us Bancshares De owns 259,965 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Lone Pine Cap Llc accumulated 651,661 shares. Herald Invest Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cim Lc invested in 3,309 shares. Vista Capital Prns Inc holds 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 804 shares. First Personal Fin Services has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

