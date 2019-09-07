Shareholder Hillcrest Asset Management Boosted Washington Federal (WAFD) Position; Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Upped Position in Cme Group (CME)

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Washington Federal (WAFD) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 74,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 279,311 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, up from 205,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Washington Federal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.22. About 244,752 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has risen 9.19% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 26/03/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Board Succession Plan Update; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR BANCORP TO PURSUE ALTERNATIVES; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC ANNOUNCES BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Federal Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAFD); 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal: 2Q Net Interest Income $117M; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $0.57; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.25%, EST. 3.25%; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL AMENDS MERGER PACT WITH ANCHOR BANCORP; 22/03/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL REPORTS BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 52.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 43,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 127,009 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.13M, up from 83,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.07. About 1.09M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 09/05/2018 – CME GROUP – BOARD APPROVED AMENDED EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH TERRENCE DUFFY, CHAIRMAN AND CEO, EXTENDING CURRENT TERM TO DEC 31, 2022; 15/03/2018 – CME in approach for Michael Spencer’s £2.6bn Nex Group; 18/05/2018 – Nex shareholders vote in favour of CME deal; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.86; 05/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 4; 15/03/2018 – Michael Spencer’s Nex Group receives CME preliminary bid approach; 21/03/2018 – CME pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets; 20/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL SELLING, POSITIONING BEFORE USDA REPORT -TRADE; 12/04/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC; 28/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 27

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,374 were reported by Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability. Atria Invs Lc has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Merchants reported 2,200 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 3,559 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Parkside National Bank And Tru holds 0.02% or 390 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Lc holds 0.06% or 433,555 shares. Scotia Cap Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,599 shares. 3,427 are owned by Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability. 1,031 were accumulated by Guardian Life Insurance Of America. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 3,209 shares. Ims Capital reported 1.09% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 58,417 were reported by Kbc Group Nv. Sun Life invested in 610 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Minnesota-based Sit Inv Associates Inc has invested 0.23% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Swarthmore Gp Incorporated reported 3,600 shares.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 105,897 shares to 453,402 shares, valued at $18.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 6,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,214 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CME Group (CME) Reports Strong May Volumes, Shares Rise – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Research Reports: Bristol-Myers, CME Group, Chubb & More – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How to Trade Unicorns Before They IPO – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NY financial regulator approves Bakkt trust license – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.