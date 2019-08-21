Shareholder Hightower Advisors Has Raised Maxlinear (MXL) Position; Brookstone Capital Management Cut Ppg Inds (PPG) Position as Stock Value Rose

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 54.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 3,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 2,468 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279,000, down from 5,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $110.3. About 761,816 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG GOT REPORT OF CONCERNING POTENTIAL ACCOUTNING VIOLATIONS; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel to sell unit to Carlyle, GIC for 10.1 bln euros; 18/05/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium; 07/05/2018 – PPG Announces Leadership Changes in Aerospace Products Business; 19/04/2018 – PPG Investigating Internal Report of Accounting Violations; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $3.8 BLN, UP NEARLY 9 PERCENT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APART FROM INVESTIGATION, CO HAS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INADVERTENT ERRORS WITH RESPECT TO QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Maxlinear Inc (MXL) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 33,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.63 million, up from 970,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Maxlinear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.66. About 244,810 shares traded. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 29.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q EPS 3c; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q Rev $110.8M; 24/05/2018 – MaxLinear and Pixelworks Selected by Nuvyyo for Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR; 02/05/2018 – MaxLinear’s XR9240 Data Compression and Security Coprocessor Adds Support for Dell EMC VMAX All-Flash Storage Arrays; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear Sees 2Q Rev $100M-$110M; 09/05/2018 – MaxLinear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 94% to 20 Days; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR INC – ADAM SPICE, CFO, TO LEAVE MAXLINEAR ON MAY 23; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear, Inc. Announces the Departure of its CFO and Reaffirms Financial Guidance for 1Q 2018; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 1Q 2018

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Db Us Dlr Index Tr by 69,120 shares to 10,880 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,225 shares, and cut its stake in Sailpoint Technlgies Hldgs I.

