Shareholder Hightower Advisors Has Increased Jd Com (JD) Position; Kazazian Asset Management Has Increased Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $372,310

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 6,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 71,323 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 65,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $67.06. About 7.50M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – VARROC ENGINEERING – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO ARE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INDIA, CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (INDIA), IIFL; 16/05/2018 – Citi and UBS Complete EUR696.5 Mln Aena Private Placement; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 16/03/2018 – CITI REMOVES ROSNEFT FROM FOCUS LIST ON POLITICAL TENSIONS; 28/03/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG GWD.DE – CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 09/04/2018 – TIMELINE-Deutsche Bank’s 30 years of twists and turns; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 06/03/2018 – CITI PRIVATE BANK NAMES CATHERINE CHEUNG AS APAC STRATEGIST; 20/03/2018 – GHANA AGRICULTURE MINISTER AKOTO SAYS IN BROADCAST ON CITI FM

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 44230% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 88,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 88,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 9.26 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71 RMB CENTS, EST. 82 RMB CENTS; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is looking to raise about $1.9 billion in fresh equity; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM TO COOPERATE ON LOGISTICS, AVIATION; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN, EST. 122.39B YUAN; 10/04/2018 – Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet makes China push, on track to hit 2018 sales target; 16/05/2018 – Beijing Properties’ unit plans to sell properties interest to ESR Cayman; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 16/03/2018 – https://t.co/l0RHwJq452’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation https://t.co/XcZADWad7E JD.com cnb.cx/2Gzh1vX; 15/05/2018 – JD.com Invests US$306m in ESR

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTWO) by 10,379 shares to 35,091 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 9,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,662 shares, and cut its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 was sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $14.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 13,949 shares to 388,852 shares, valued at $14.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 28,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,536 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).