Shareholder Hgk Asset Management Has Upped Constellation Brand (STZ) Position; Provise Management Group Cut Position in Nvidia (NVDA) as Stock Declined

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brand (STZ) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 4,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 38,692 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, up from 34,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brand for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $198.79. About 902,634 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS 4Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.90, EST. $1.74; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 50.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 2,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 2,274 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $408,000, down from 4,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.17B market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38 million shares traded or 140.55% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 21,090 shares to 32,195 shares, valued at $680,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 47,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Fred Alger Inc has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bailard holds 0.17% or 14,904 shares. Wisconsin Capital Mgmt Lc holds 2.67% or 16,700 shares in its portfolio. Stanley holds 1.23% or 28,209 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 5,846 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va, Virginia-based fund reported 1,545 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests has 0.92% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 705,882 shares. Alps Advsr Inc accumulated 3,014 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.39M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Assetmark has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv owns 320 shares. Miles Capital holds 1,782 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 117,635 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Bb&T has 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 15,365 shares.

