Shareholder Hendershot Investments Increased United Technologies (UTX) Stake; Investec Asset Management LTD Lowered Position in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by $1.97 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 10,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 58,566 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55M, up from 48,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $127.96. About 1.45 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 17.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 28,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 139,019 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72M, down from 167,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 933,610 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Corporation Tn has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Lsv Asset Mgmt has 77,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 27,231 shares. Texas-based Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.06% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Intll Value Advisers Limited Com invested in 3.11M shares or 8.32% of the stock. Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Captrust Advisors invested in 1,789 shares. Brown Advisory has 0.12% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Sumitomo Mitsui Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 384,467 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 19,737 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 10,845 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Caymus Prns LP holds 217,082 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt invested in 139,019 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Swiss Fincl Bank owns 335,064 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 846 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $9,617 activity.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG) by 80,395 shares to 2.08 million shares, valued at $27.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 61,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 950,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,859 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel invested in 0.93% or 81,907 shares. Piedmont Advisors accumulated 14,886 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Optimum Advisors invested 0.84% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Jnba Finance Advsrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,060 shares. General Amer Invsts Co has invested 2.78% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Torch Wealth Management Limited Com reported 14,524 shares. Spinnaker reported 53,925 shares. Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.42% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 29,270 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 1.11% or 12,345 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Troy Asset Management has invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Highlander Capital Ltd Com reported 8,144 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.28% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Chatham Capital Group Incorporated holds 2,110 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.