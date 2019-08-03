Shareholder Heartland Advisors Upped Suncor Energy New (SU) Holding; Agilent Technologies (A) Share Value Declined While Calamos Advisors Raised by $422,000 Its Stake

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 10,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 217,502 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, up from 206,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 6.53M shares traded or 116.10% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 5,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 466,718 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.52 million, up from 461,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $68.08. About 2.76 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets from Young In Scientific Co. Ltd; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Rev $1.19B-$1.21B; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI, Based in Ankeny, Iowa, Has 101 Employee; 26/04/2018 – Agilent Expands Portfolio of In Situ Hybridization Probes for Clinical Testing; 04/05/2018 – AGILENT EXPANDING ITS LOGISTICS CENTER IN CEDAR CREEK, TEXAS; 16/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Departure of Patrick Kaltenbach; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI Provides Capillary Electrophoresis-Based Technology for Analysis of Molecules; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B; 25/04/2018 – Agilent Thought Leader Award Presented to Drs. Brandon Ruotolo and Kristina Hakansson

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $685,454 activity.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 153,000 shares to 430,000 shares, valued at $15.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc (Prn) by 3.89 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 86,977 are held by British Columbia Mngmt Corporation. Moreover, Cantillon Cap Management Limited Co has 3.02% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Toronto Dominion Bankshares has 228,587 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 32,791 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.08% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Com has 348,907 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 2,855 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ironwood Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 200 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 254,393 shares. The New York-based Jefferies Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Blair William & Il reported 6,429 shares stake. California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Chevy Chase Tru Holding reported 266,698 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Hahn Limited Com holds 433,913 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

