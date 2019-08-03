Shareholder Heartland Advisors Raised Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Position; Korea Investment Has Cut Stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) as Market Valuation Declined

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 19.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 88,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 374,488 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.94 million, down from 463,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.61. About 641,139 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO `Disappointed’ With Lack of Pipeline Progress; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO `VERY COMFORTABLE’ WITH RISK PROFILE AT BANK; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS BEEN IN TALKS WITH CANADIAN, MEXICAN GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS OVER NAFTA; 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: Rajagopal Viswanathan to Service as Acting Finance Chief, Effective Immediately; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Rev C$7.06B; 29/05/2018 – Noninterest Income Boosts Scotiabank’s Top Line — Earnings Review; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES CANADA BANKING BENEFITING FROM HIGHER RATES; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COST-CUTTING A YEAR AHEAD OF SCHEDULE; 17/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (PCH) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 35,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 280,262 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.59 million, up from 245,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 232,146 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Scotiabank’s Caribbean deal hits a potential snag – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Top Stocks to Buy in July – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 05, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS): Is This Stock Too Cheap to Ignore? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank Of Nova Scotia: Should We Be Concerned About Its Low Growth Rate? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Have Been Buying Bank Of Nova Scotia – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 9.67 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 851,951 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $11.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 92,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 503,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fin Lc has invested 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 0% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 45 shares. Johnson Counsel holds 7,964 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.08% or 7,398 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited owns 2.65M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division has invested 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Asset Mngmt One Limited invested 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Citadel Ltd has invested 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Voya Inv Management Lc accumulated 27,074 shares or 0% of the stock. 18,533 are held by Holt Advisors Llc Dba Holt Prtnrs L P. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Sterling Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership owns 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California-based Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors has invested 2.96% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Teachers Annuity Association Of America has 61,330 shares.

More notable recent PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Awaits SBA Communications (SBAC) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PotlatchDeltic Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PotlatchDeltic Announces Agreement to Sell El Dorado MDF – GlobeNewswire” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings on July 29, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.