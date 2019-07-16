Shareholder Heartland Advisors Lifted Triple (GTS) Holding; Fairfield Bush & Company Lowered Intel (INTC) Holding as Share Value Declined

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Triple (GTS) by 23.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 100,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 536,295 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24 million, up from 435,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Triple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.44M market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 32,624 shares traded. Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has declined 23.45% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – MAINTAINING FULL YEAR 2018 DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE BUSINESSES & LIFE INSURANCE SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q OPER REV. $770.2M; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED CLAIMS INCURRED WERE $619.0 MILLION, DOWN 0.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q ADJ EPS 60C; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING PROPERTY AND CASUALTY SEGMENT WAS RAISED FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PREMIUMS EARNED WERE $752.0 MILLION, UP 7.1% FROM THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 06/04/2018 A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Triple-S Propiedad, Inc; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q EPS 17C

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 63.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 12,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,132 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 19,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 12.29 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich Questions Witnesses During Senate Intel Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 02/05/2018 – Janus Global Technology Adds Crown Castle, Exits Intel; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: lntel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 13/03/2018 – Senate Intel chairman Burr says expects to back Haspel to head CIA; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel; 15/05/2018 – l-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 10/05/2018 – BMW: REACHNOW TO BRING SERVICE TO INTEL’S HILLSBORO, OR SITES; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $352,535 activity.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94 billion for 14.00 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kj Harrison Prtnrs invested in 0.74% or 39,410 shares. National Pension Service reported 4.55 million shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Stanley reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Natl Bank Of Hawaii invested in 0.46% or 113,310 shares. The New Mexico-based Hanseatic Mgmt Services has invested 0.16% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 58,762 were reported by Hightower Services Lta. Notis reported 3.52% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Crossvault Limited Liability Company reported 9,225 shares. Acropolis Investment Ltd Liability, Missouri-based fund reported 59,886 shares. Alpha Cubed accumulated 398,973 shares or 2.6% of the stock. Moreover, Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.12% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Penobscot Inv has 1.82% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Augustine Asset Mngmt Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 83,611 shares. First Bancshares has invested 1.7% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Legacy Private has 114,103 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold GTS shares while 39 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 18.89 million shares or 0.65% more from 18.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company has 4,396 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested in 13,924 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated reported 196,330 shares stake. Qs Invsts Ltd reported 247 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 299 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) for 1.14 million shares. 141,595 are owned by Utd Automobile Association. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 32,300 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corporation has invested 0.01% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 3,231 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management has invested 0.03% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp has 0% invested in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) for 22,542 shares. Citigroup has 9,437 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS).

