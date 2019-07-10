Shareholder Harvest Management Has Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; Jabil (JBL) Shareholder Texas Yale Capital Lowered Its Stake as Shares Rose

Texas Yale Capital Corp decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp sold 102,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.55 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.81 million, down from 9.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.81. About 1.08 million shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 2.59% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.84% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP. ENTERED 3-YR MASTER SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 25/04/2018 – IGNORE: JABIL CFO RETIREMENT REPORTED APRIL 24; 23/05/2018 – Jabil Expands in Israel with the Opening of Optics Technology Innovation Center; 24/04/2018 – HP 3D Printing Drives Distributed Design, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Transformation With Jabil and Forecast 3D; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES IN MANUFACTURING SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 15/03/2018 – JABIL 2Q CORE EPS 66C, EST. 62C; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 38c; 25/04/2018 – JABIL CFO FORBES ALEXANDER TO RETIRE APRIL 24, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Baylin Technologies: Agreement Will Expand Production to Jabil’s Ops in Guadalajara, Mexico

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 5,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,001 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.61. About 5.86 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. 42 shares valued at $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61B and $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 23 shares, valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 19,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $194,355 activity.

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $105.53M for 11.16 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.