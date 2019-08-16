Shareholder Harbert Fund Advisors Has Raised Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Stake; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Valuation Rose, Tctc Holdings Trimmed Its Holding by $3.55 Million

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.21. About 139,050 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 39.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 22,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 34,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 56,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $167.16. About 934,781 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pinebridge LP stated it has 10,268 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs has invested 1.31% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Brown Advisory stated it has 374,676 shares. Moreover, Penobscot Investment Management has 1.86% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 55,067 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Llc reported 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company Ny holds 0.08% or 5,159 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs reported 176,717 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 22,436 were reported by White Pine Communication. Huntington Savings Bank has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). City has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). King Luther holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 119,329 shares. 44 are owned by Thomas J Herzfeld Incorporated. Guggenheim Llc reported 0.22% stake. Nebraska-based Lincoln Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,054 shares to 5,193 shares, valued at $868,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.53 million activity.