Shareholder Hap Trading Boosted Community Health Sys New (CYH) Holding; General Mls (GIS) Holder Cypress Asset Management Cut Holding

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (CYH) by 404.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 525,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.58% . The institutional investor held 656,020 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 130,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Community Health Sys Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $296.31M market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 2.46M shares traded or 8.56% up from the average. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 38.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 18/05/2018 – Community Health Sys Extends Early Tender Deadline of Exchange Offers; 09/05/2018 – Community Health Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 20 Days; 18/04/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell the Assets of Ocala, Florida Hospital; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS-LENDERS EXTENDED TO UNIT A REVOLVING ASSET-BASED LOAN FACILITY IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF $1 BLN SUBJECT TO BORROWING BASE CAPACITY; 23/05/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Early Tender Results for Exchange Offers and Extends Early Tender Deadline; 02/04/2018 – Community Health Systems Completes Divestiture of Hospital in Dade City, Florida; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘CCC-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; 14/03/2018 – S&P REVISES COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; 18/05/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Extension of Early Tender Deadline of Exchange Offers; 26/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – REVOLVING CREDIT COMMITMENTS WILL BE REDUCED TO $425 MLN UPON EFFECTIVENESS OF CONTEMPLATED ABL FACILITY

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 51.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 7,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 6,925 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 14,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 3.41M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition

Since May 17, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $423,550 activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $320,000 was made by Ely James S. III on Friday, May 17.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put) by 513,150 shares to 736,425 shares, valued at $867,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 36,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,120 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $458.81M for 17.63 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11,001 shares to 12,201 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 20,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).