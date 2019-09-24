Shareholder Hallmark Capital Management Has Boosted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose, Holder Tarbox Group Decreased Holding

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 69.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 4,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1,884 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247,000, down from 6,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.44. About 3.50M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 20,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 237,850 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.23M, up from 217,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.13. About 7.72 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.57 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Tarbox Group Inc, which manages about $405.22M and $319.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 5,297 shares to 241,498 shares, valued at $46.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 33,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $942.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 11,069 shares to 249,851 shares, valued at $18.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,154 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).