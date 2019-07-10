Shareholder Gyroscope Capital Management Group Increased Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake; First Republic Investment Management Raised Stake in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 123.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 15,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,335 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, up from 12,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $292.29. About 263,058 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 60.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 45,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 121,185 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, up from 75,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.98. About 3.67M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS BUT MPC IS CONSCIOUS THAT THERE ARE OTHER MEETINGS OVER COURSE OF THIS YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Headquarters of Combined Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor to be located in Findlay, Ohio; 07/03/2018 – GLAPINSKI: THERE ARE STILL HAWKS IN POLISH MPC; 29/03/2018 – SOME MPC MEMBERS SAY HIKE MAY BE JUSTIFIED IF WAGES, CPI RISE; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS MPC HAS HAD “RIGOROUS” DISCUSSION OF PUBLISHING INTEREST RATE PATH, MAJORITY OF MPC NOT IN FAVOUR; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS HARDLY ANY EVIDENCE ON EMPLOYMENT GROWTH PICKING UP TO A LEVEL THAT WOULD PUT UPWARD PRESSURE ON WAGE GROWTH-MINUTES; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Reports Leak, Emissions at Texas City, Texas Refinery; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC STILL ASSESSES MONETARY POLICY STANCE AS ACCOMMODATIVE; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Agrees to Acquire Andeavor

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 7,078 shares to 48,109 shares, valued at $6.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 4,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,653 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "SHAREHOLDER ALERT FOR FB, FAF, AND FLT: Hagens Berman Alerts FB, FAF, and FLT to the Firm's Investigations of Potential Management Breaches, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – Benzinga" on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "FLT ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Shareholders to Investigation, Encourages Long-Term Shareholders to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance" published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Why You Should Like FleetCor Technologies, Inc.'s (NYSE:FLT) ROCE – Yahoo Finance" on June 03, 2019.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 6,276 shares to 3,724 shares, valued at $610,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,809 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Largest Refinery In East Ablaze; Buy Marathon, PBF Energy, And Others – Seeking Alpha" on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Marathon Petroleum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "The S&P 500 Is Rebalancing, Another Reason For Caution – Seeking Alpha" on June 19, 2019.

