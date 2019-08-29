Shareholder Gyroscope Capital Management Group Boosted Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake; Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) Holder Altrinsic Global Advisors Raised Position by $4.01 Million

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 81,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 724,843 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.04 million, up from 642,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $58.58. About 1.61M shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 04/04/2018 – New Survey From The Hartford And MIT AgeLab Finds Homeowners Age 50+ Delay Home Maintenance; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL ALSO PERMIT CO TO REQUEST INCREASE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $500 MLN; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q EPS $1.64; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Reports First Quarter 2018 Income From Continuing Operations, After Tax, Of $428 Million ($1.18 Per Diluted Share); 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FACILITY FROM $1 BLN TO $750 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Hartford Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q EPS $1.64; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/04/2018 – Hartford Financial Services Gr CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 18 Mos; 09/03/2018 Hartford Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 60.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 45,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 121,185 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, up from 75,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.94% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $48.62. About 3.52M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC: ECONOMY NEEDS NEW IMPETUS OF INCREASED LENDING; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery taken out of production; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS FEARS OF A TRADE WAR AMONG MAJOR GLOBAL PLAYERS ARE TURNING INCREASINGLY REALISTIC; 16/05/2018 – RBI: REVISED MEETING SCHEDULE OF MPC FOR 2018-19; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Coverage Assumed by Credit Suisse at Outperform; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum To Buy Andeavor In $35.6 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS l AM SURE THERE WILL BE SOME DIFFERENCES OF VIEW AT MAY MPC MEETING; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q EPS 8C

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 6,556 shares to 53,444 shares, valued at $8.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 410,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,473 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 43,030 shares to 61,423 shares, valued at $10.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 309,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23.89M shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).