Shareholder Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Raised Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) Position; Kistler-Tiffany Companies Has Lowered Its Stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) by $3.05 Million as Stock Value Rose

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 6,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 100,332 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.78M, up from 93,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.98. About 622,597 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q Net $81M; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH DAIRY GROUP LACTALIS AND AUSTRALIA’S INOVA PHARMACEUTICALS ARE ALSO WEIGHING OFFERS FOR A STAKE IN ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT – BLOOMBERG; 06/04/2018 – IMPAX LAUNCHES A GENERIC VERSION OF ESTRACE® CREAM (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL CREAM, USP, 0.01%); 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q EPS 57c; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO TO FILE PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC ULTRAVATE LOTION; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – UNIT ANTICIPATES LAWSUIT WILL TRIGGER A 30 MONTH STAY OF FDA APPROVAL OF PERRIGO’S AND TARO’S ANDAS; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO ENTERED $1B SR CREDIT LINE, EU350M TERM FACILITY; 06/04/2018 – IMPAX LABORATORIES INC – LAUNCHED GENERIC VERSION OF ESTRACE CREAM; 03/05/2018 – Perrigo Announces Quarterly Dividend

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 49.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc sold 24,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 25,030 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, down from 49,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $140.87. About 271,123 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold WST shares while 88 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 66.85 million shares or 1.37% more from 65.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bancorp De accumulated 0.01% or 26,796 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Kings Point Capital Mngmt reported 2,864 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio accumulated 2,395 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Prudential Fincl has 416,883 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Chatham Group Inc Inc reported 13,291 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 39,168 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Moreover, Bb&T Secs Limited Company has 0% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Shell Asset Management holds 0.02% or 7,413 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5,105 shares. Evergreen Capital Lc holds 0.06% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) or 4,928 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% or 557,224 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.07% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78M and $263.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 5,080 shares to 43,828 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 14,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $52.11 million for 50.31 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.59, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold PRGO shares while 89 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 114.64 million shares or 1.86% more from 112.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 76,978 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt has 22,373 shares. 314,739 were accumulated by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Tarbox Family Office, California-based fund reported 57 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1.93M shares. Ent Svcs has invested 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Diamond Hill Capital reported 681,239 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Earnest Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 16,427 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia reported 890 shares. British Columbia Inv Corporation holds 36,671 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Maverick Capital Ltd holds 94,610 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 427,931 shares. 1.03 million were accumulated by London Of Virginia.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 20,253 shares to 632,348 shares, valued at $41.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,201 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

