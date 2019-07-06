Shareholder Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Upped Cerner (CERN) Position; Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Stock Rose While Robotti Robert Has Decreased by $723,834 Its Holding

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 120,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 318,039 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 438,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $502.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 454,216 shares traded or 60.26% up from the average. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 8.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 30/05/2018 – BW LPG SEES OPEX AT ABOUT $8,000 PER DAY PER VESSEL GOING FORWARD, EXCLUDING DRY DOCKING AND GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES -CEO; 29/05/2018 – Gas-Shipping Company BW LPG Makes Buyout Bid for Dorian LPG; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: BW LPG Offered Dorian Hldrs 2.05 Shrs of BW LPG for Each Shr of Dorian; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG ENTERS INTO $70M SALES/BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal from BW LPG; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL SUPPORTED BY BW GROUP, WHICH OWNS 14.2% OF DORIAN AND ABOUT 45% OF BW LPG; 06/03/2018 Dorian LPG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BW LPG BOARD; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Third Japanese Financing; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – DORIAN SHAREHOLDERS WOULD HAVE 45% OWNERSHIP OF LARGER COMPANY

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 14,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 217,114 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.42M, up from 202,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $74.5. About 1.24M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN); 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations

Analysts await Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 114.63% or $0.47 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. LPG’s profit will be $3.31M for 37.92 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Dorian LPG Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -127.27% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 12,841 shares to 5,907 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 5,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,310 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 1.18M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Everence Mgmt invested in 9,173 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,309 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,528 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Roberts Glore & Il accumulated 0.47% or 13,100 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.06% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 425,937 shares. British Columbia Mgmt owns 501,092 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ww Asset Management has 0.06% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 21,137 shares. Tru Of Vermont owns 0.02% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 4,888 shares. Alps Advisors Incorporated holds 0.01% or 15,763 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gp Lc owns 169,015 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Vanguard reported 33.06M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 56,428 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Madison Invest reported 62,500 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 18,963 shares.