Shareholder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Lifted Unilever N V (UN) Holding; As Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose, Bbr Partners Trimmed Its Holding by $2.80 Million

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 89.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 1,246 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $330,000, down from 11,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.10M shares traded or 49.75% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 11,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 474,042 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.78M, up from 462,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $59.37. About 1.34M shares traded or 24.82% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever: Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care Units to Be Located in London; 19/04/2018 – Unilever To Start a Share Buy-Back Program of Up to EUR6B in May; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor unrest over UK exit; 14/03/2018 – Sky News: Boards of Dove-maker Unilever finalise move to axe UK HQ; 15/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Unilever Chooses Netherlands Over UK For Headquarters; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY REV. 90.8B NAIRA; 15/03/2018 – Unilever to Create Single Legal Entity Incorporated in Netherlands; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CHAIRMAN: CLIMATE ACTION TO BE PART OF NEXT CEO’S JOB; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Lotus Herbals sues Hindustan Unilever for ad leaked on social media – Economic Times; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Divorces the U.K. (Video)

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.06B for 33.56 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $625.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,372 shares to 64,818 shares, valued at $12.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown Forman Corp by 149,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DSI).

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $962.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,370 shares to 97,153 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.