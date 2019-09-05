Shareholder Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Upped Paloaltonetworks (PANW) Holding; Carmignac Gestion Decreased Its Newmont Mining (NEM) Position by $4.22 Million

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Paloaltonetworks (PANW) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 1,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 22,364 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43M, up from 20,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Paloaltonetworks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.29B market cap company. The stock increased 5.44% or $10.91 during the last trading session, reaching $211.4. About 2.89 million shares traded or 135.06% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion analyzed 120,436 shares as the company's stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 6.14 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219.81 million, down from 6.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $32.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 3.29M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchronyfinanci (NYSE:SYF) by 21,400 shares to 153,895 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Elililly&Co (NYSE:LLY) by 20,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,531 shares, and cut its stake in Delltechnologies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Techs Inc stated it has 2,350 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management invested in 0.2% or 361,115 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 85 shares. Cookson Peirce invested in 1,360 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Korea-based National Pension has invested 0.1% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Regent Management Limited Co holds 0.36% or 4,450 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd invested in 52,443 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 32,344 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 2,128 were accumulated by Welch & Forbes Ltd Llc. 1,413 are owned by Fdx Advsr. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% stake. 14,300 are owned by Andra Ap. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc holds 0.05% or 2,925 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.05% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 194,468 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $192.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.08 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.56 million for 22.78 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 28,086 shares. Washington Bank has 0.06% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 9,885 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp holds 224,699 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Management has 54,140 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 62,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Sun Life Fincl invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Scheer Rowlett And Associates Invest Management Limited holds 2.48% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 993,097 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 1,819 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 510,721 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 25,534 shares. 10,879 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Jpmorgan Chase Communication has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 2.03M shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 23,786 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa owns 25,125 shares.