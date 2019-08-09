Shareholder Guinness Asset Management LTD Lifted Chevron New (CVX) Position; Element Capital Management Increases Stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 505.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 214,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The hedge fund held 256,560 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, up from 42,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.15. About 524,844 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 05/04/2018 – Campbell Announces Strategic Reorganization; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 18/05/2018 – Campbell’s Morrison Is Out as Big Food Slump Claims Another CEO; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL: IMPORT TARIFFS WILL WEIGH ON MARGINS IN FISCAL ’19; 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call Friday, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro pointed to steel tariffs as a cause of the company’s woes; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Review Will Take Several Months to Complete; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – PERFORMANCE IN QTR HAS BEEN IMPACTED BY BOTH EXECUTION-RELATED AND EXTERNAL CHALLENGES; 27/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Company vs Gamon Plus, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/27/2018; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Revises Fiscal 2018 Guidance

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 29.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 22,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 100,800 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.42 million, up from 78,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $122.81. About 2.55 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Campbell Appoints Chris Foley President â€“ Meals & Beverages – Business Wire” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Billionaire’s Battle With Campbell Soup Ends With Truce – The Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018, Themiddlemarket.com published: “wrap: KKR, Campbell, DoorDash, Caviar, Watermill, LLR, Arnott’s, FP | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Campbell Soup: Investor Day In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Battle Of The Branded Foods Dividend: Campbell Soup Vs. General Mills – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Co owns 21,000 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group reported 6,270 shares stake. Essex Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 7,674 shares stake. 3.89M are owned by State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins. Twin Tree Limited Partnership invested in 103,112 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Communications has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Washington-based Cornerstone Inc has invested 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). British Columbia Corporation reported 48,966 shares. Amica Mutual Insur reported 6,943 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 99,727 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 41,350 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Glob Endowment Mgmt Lp reported 0.62% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Company holds 0% or 350 shares in its portfolio. 11,263 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 831,229 shares.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 673,978 shares to 19,425 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 54,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,805 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackhill Cap holds 0.24% or 11,550 shares in its portfolio. Diker Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 2,156 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 70,766 are held by Sandy Spring Fincl Bank. First Midwest Fincl Bank Division reported 58,526 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mngmt Inc Or owns 10,318 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Moreover, Citizens And Northern has 1.16% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gruss & Communication invested in 4,000 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Fincl Counselors reported 151,626 shares. The Illinois-based Inspirion Wealth Advsr Llc has invested 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rh Dinel Counsel invested in 27,041 shares. Accuvest Glob Advisors has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cleararc Cap Inc invested in 1.07% or 46,120 shares. Strategic Financial Serv Inc has 0.63% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 36,862 shares. Drexel Morgan And owns 4,858 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron’s Venezuela oil assets threatened with seizure – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chevron Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Corporation (CVX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.