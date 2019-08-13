Shareholder Guardian Capital LP Has Lifted At&T (T) Stake; American International Group Boosted Its Holding in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by $8.89 Million

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 12.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 80,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 705,893 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.38M, up from 625,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $135.75. About 7.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 20.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 103,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 599,876 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.81M, up from 495,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 23.66 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) & Lead Plaint; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Priorities for 2018 Include Closing Pending Acquisition of Time Warner; 10/03/2018 – AT&T, Justice Department Clash Over Merits of Time Warner Deal; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Vrio Sets Terms Of IPO, To Raise Up To $653 Million — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 18/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 17/04/2018 – AT&T ENCOURAGED BY FCC DECISION TO PROCEED WITH MMWAVE AUCTIONS; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 13/04/2018 – AT&T Goes on Offensive in Time Warner Merger Case (Video)

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 20,146 shares to 187,332 shares, valued at $18.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,016 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: On Track To Achieve Its Goals – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CNBC’s Option Guru Previews Walmart Trade Ahead Of Q2 Report – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AT&T (T) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Donâ€™t Mess With Canopy Growth Stock Until CGC Reports Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T wins DOJ modernization deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.69% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 3.44 million shares. Psagot Investment House, Israel-based fund reported 457,895 shares. Chemung Canal Tru has invested 0.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 4.77M shares or 0.78% of the stock. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.75M shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Company has 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kelly Lawrence W Associates Inc Ca accumulated 12,606 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.15% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 488,297 shares. Bragg Finance Advsr holds 0.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 71,883 shares. Moreover, Shelton Capital Management has 0.55% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Duncker Streett & Company holds 0.79% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 108,776 shares. Victory Cap reported 0.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Capital Inc Ok holds 10,097 shares. Credit Capital Invests Ltd Liability accumulated 4.41% or 130,637 shares. Amer Intl Grp has invested 0.3% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Counsel holds 1.36% or 33,261 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Capital Advsrs Lp reported 5,467 shares. America First Investment Advsrs Lc accumulated 10 shares. Greenbrier Prns Mgmt accumulated 100,000 shares. Harvey Investment Company Lc has invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mogy Joel R Counsel Incorporated holds 135,505 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Fiduciary Inv Counsel holds 4.77% or 231,999 shares. Harbour Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 2.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 3,158 are held by Trillium Asset Management Ltd Com. Moreover, Doheny Asset Management Ca has 0.83% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,813 shares. Azimuth Cap accumulated 122,729 shares. Loeb Prns accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. 14,701 were reported by Strategic Limited. The Pennsylvania-based Drexel Morgan Co has invested 1.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).