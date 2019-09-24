Shareholder Grs Advisors Has Increased Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Stake; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Raised Its Holding in Marriott Intl New (MAR) as Stock Value Rose

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 107.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 123,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 237,093 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64 million, up from 114,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 648,937 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 3,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 42,491 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.96 million, up from 39,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $122.27. About 2.34 million shares traded or 41.92% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 17/04/2018 – Top Gun Ventures Expands to Denver with Hire of Laura Marriott; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 5 TO 6 PERCENT OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA; 12/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 12 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 17/04/2018 – For Marriott’s Hotel Rewards Members, the Wait Is Finally Over; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Company to Continue to Manage Fiji Hotels Sold; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – CHANGE IN COMMISSION RATES WILL NOT HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON MARRIOTT RESULTS BUT, IT SHOULD MAKE MEANINGFUL DIFFERENCE TO HOTEL OWNERS; 04/05/2018 – JW MARRIOTT HOTELS & RESORTS – TO OPEN JW MARRIOTT MALDIVES RESORT & SPA IN MALDIVES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 3 TO 4 PERCENT WORLDWIDE; 16/04/2018 – POST BANK IN BULGARIA SIGNS EU58M DEAL FOR MARRIOTT HOTEL; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY Rev $3.65B-$3.69B

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $14.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 6,803 shares to 31,645 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 41,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 963,233 shares, and cut its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 19,777 were accumulated by Fort Ltd Partnership. Alyeska Investment Gp LP invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Aviva Public Ltd Com invested in 0.1% or 102,826 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc holds 1.14% or 63,260 shares in its portfolio. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Yhb Advsrs Inc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 25,430 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs owns 5,988 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Northstar Group Inc Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 1,866 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 8,463 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Next Grp Inc Inc reported 497 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 101,417 shares. 300 are owned by First Financial Corporation In. First Allied Advisory Svcs invested in 3,644 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited holds 0.01% or 51,801 shares.

