Shareholder Group One Trading LP Has Upped Yandex N V (YNDX) Stake; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Value Declined While Keywise Capital Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 3.47M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 1548.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 99,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 106,020 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 6,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 563,469 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (Call) by 833,900 shares to 316,100 shares, valued at $11.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc (Put) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,900 shares, and cut its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Put).

