Shareholder Grisanti Capital Management Upped Cigna (CI) Stake; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Dowling & Yahnke Has Upped Its Stake by $404,064

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 1084.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 27,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.89% . The hedge fund held 29,600 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, up from 2,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $154.99. About 2.99 million shares traded or 55.41% up from the average. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 3.89% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 25/04/2018 – Cigna Foundation Gives Grant to Broward County Education Foundation; 03/05/2018 – Cigna Raises 2018 Consolidated Adjusted Income From Ops View to $3.17B-$3.27B; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 – Correction to Cigna to Buy Express Scripts Story; 21/03/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC/; 08/03/2018 – Cigna To Buy Express Scripts For $67 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Priority Health announces new agreement with Cigna Payer Solutions; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Sees First-Year Double-Digit EPS Accretion; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on Announcement that Cigna is Acquiring Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – Cigna: Express Scripts Deal Not Subject to Financing Condition

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 3,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 61,319 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52 million, up from 58,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 2.99M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 2,022 shares to 8,023 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 8,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,963 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6,350 shares to 18,289 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 4,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,555 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SOXX).

