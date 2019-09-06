Shareholder Grimes & Company Boosted Cvs (CVS) Holding; Serengeti Asset Management LP Cut Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) Holding as Share Value Rose

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% . The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, down from 458,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cresud S A C I F Y A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.58. About 75,813 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corporation (CVS) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 13,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 120,960 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 million, up from 107,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 1.93M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 4,058 shares to 82,673 shares, valued at $6.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Doubleline Total Return by 101,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,180 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hilton Capital reported 200 shares. Guinness Asset Ltd holds 0% or 98 shares in its portfolio. Hgk Asset Mngmt reported 114,772 shares. 758 were accumulated by Somerset Tru. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 12,750 were reported by Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt. Arizona State Retirement reported 270,284 shares. Halsey Associate Ct invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Broadview Advsr Llc owns 6,780 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 26 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt owns 21,655 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 28,523 shares. Scharf Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.74 million shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank And Trust, North Carolina-based fund reported 70,605 shares.

