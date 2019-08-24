Shareholder Greystone Managed Investments Has Increased Rogers Communications (RCI) Holding; Mackay Shields Trimmed Sprint (S) Stake by $5.65 Million as Share Value Rose

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 50.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.74. About 6.90 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 26/04/2018 – KC Bus Journal: Sprint parent may make big bet in mega-IPO of Tesla competitor; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE AND SPRINT ON APRIL 29 ANNOUNCED $26.5B MERGER; 22/03/2018 – Soccer-Sprint king Bolt to get his Dortmund trial on Friday; 16/05/2018 – SPRINT CORP – SPRINT CAPITAL CORPORATION HAS AMENDED TERMS OF SCC CONSENT SOLICITATION TO INCREASE AGGREGATE CONSENT PAYMENT FOR CERTAIN SERIES OF NOTES; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile Hopes Fast 5G Makes Quick Work of Sprint Deal Review; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 10/04/2018 – SPRINT & T-MOBILE RESTART DEAL TALKS – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 31,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 450,219 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.22M, up from 418,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $49.7. About 243,385 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Net C$425M; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Finance Svcs Group Inc Inc invested in 43,515 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) or 2,133 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 134,269 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 14,550 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mawer Invest Management Ltd holds 4.17M shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc owns 228,010 shares. 569,550 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Grp. Moreover, Guardian Capital LP has 1.54% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 30,000 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 37,489 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company has 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Citadel Advsr Ltd holds 0% or 150,695 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Raymond James And Associate invested in 0.04% or 443,695 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 134,800 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,802 shares to 204,576 shares, valued at $11.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 60,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.43% or 415,000 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 1 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 7,097 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 150,000 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt invested in 112,009 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking stated it has 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Renaissance Technologies Ltd has invested 0.25% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 499,937 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.02% or 279,071 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 159,862 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Mcf Advisors Limited, Kentucky-based fund reported 16 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).