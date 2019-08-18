Shareholder Greenwich Wealth Management Has Upped Centene Dek (CNC) Position; Ringcentral (RNG) Stake Upped by Scge Management Lp

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.72 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 125.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 250,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 449,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.40 million, up from 198,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $138.61. About 504,769 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Financial has invested 0.04% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Eam Investors Lc has 0.36% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 13,745 shares. Connecticut-based Columbus Circle has invested 2.8% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 9 shares. 698 were reported by Tower Lc (Trc). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.02% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 108,009 shares. Art Advisors Ltd has invested 0.07% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Cibc Asset Management has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 5,703 are held by Crow Point Prns Ltd Liability Com. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0% or 3,600 shares. G2 Inv Partners Mgmt Llc reported 141,833 shares stake. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated reported 5,016 shares stake. 218,277 are held by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors. First Republic Invest invested in 0% or 6,541 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp stated it has 281,714 shares.

