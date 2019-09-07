Shareholder Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Neuberger Berman Group Trimmed Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Stock Price Declined

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 7,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 2.79 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.63 million, down from 2.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.55 million shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 20.85 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tellurian Inc by 3.36 million shares to 3.37 million shares, valued at $37.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 35,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,320 shares, and has risen its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.16% stake. 29,471 were accumulated by Farmers And Merchants Invests. Hanson And Doremus Invest Management holds 0.3% or 20,997 shares in its portfolio. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 55,696 shares. Btc Mgmt invested 0.59% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Plante Moran Fincl Advsr holds 293 shares. Nomura stated it has 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 15,875 are owned by Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak. Alps Inc owns 931,914 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Llc has 0.53% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 405,304 shares. Beacon Financial Grp stated it has 0.37% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Everence Cap holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 57,927 shares. 75 are held by Lifeplan Group Inc. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 709 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.03% or 2,299 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn owns 84,130 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. United Asset Strategies Inc stated it has 78,760 shares or 2.18% of all its holdings. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Il holds 388,721 shares or 4.9% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crawford Investment Counsel Inc invested in 3.28% or 934,946 shares. Moreover, Barr E S And has 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hodges Capital Management stated it has 48,473 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 245,726 shares. Towercrest has 6,491 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 86,956 were reported by Flippin Bruce Porter. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 0.33% or 22,125 shares. Alpinvest Prns Bv has 1.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,573 shares. South Dakota-based South Dakota Council has invested 3.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.02 million were accumulated by Armstrong Henry H Associate Incorporated. Stevens First Principles Inv reported 2,061 shares.