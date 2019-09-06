Shareholder Green Valley Investors Boosted Centene (CNC) Holding; Toth Financial Advisory Cut Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Position by $777,860

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 8,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 41,038 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 49,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 1.52 million shares traded or 70.13% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 10/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 04/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017; 25/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 99.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 352,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 705,268 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.45 million, up from 352,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 2.86M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 6.03M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Davenport And Ltd accumulated 5,641 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Com reported 44,822 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. First Personal Services stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bridger Ltd stated it has 371,783 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia reported 166,550 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Keybank Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 16,643 shares. 33,878 were reported by Pinnacle Associates Limited. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 1,191 shares. The California-based Advisor Prtnrs has invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 6,252 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 71,423 shares. 8,000 were reported by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 178,430 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.14% or 177,973 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability accumulated 288 shares or 0% of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory invested in 41,038 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Miller Invest Mgmt LP has invested 0.16% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). First Wilshire Secs Mngmt invested 0.07% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Tdam Usa, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,385 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 25,475 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Clean Yield, a Vermont-based fund reported 5,425 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Btim Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com Limited holds 8,118 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.21% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Raymond James Serv Advsr has invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

