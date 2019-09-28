Shareholder Green Valley Investors Boosted Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Stake; Verity & Verity Holding in Enbridge (ENB) Has Lifted by $3.75 Million as Stock Price Declined

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 276.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 104,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 141,869 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12 million, up from 37,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.05. About 3.64 million shares traded or 24.46% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ALJ’S RECOMMENDATIONS NOT BINDING ON MINNESOTA PUC AND ENBRIDGE EXPECTS PUC TO VOTE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT IN JUNE 2018; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE; 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners, LP Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Conflicts Committee; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 16.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 70,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 494,699 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.99M, up from 424,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $221.06. About 468,350 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc by 39,929 shares to 240,241 shares, valued at $15.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 141,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 847,985 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Air Products And Chemicals: Still A Good Company, Just Not A Good Price – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Versum Materials Announces CFIUS Clearance of Merger with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany – Arizona Daily Star” published on September 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Air Products Announces North American Price Increase for Liquid and Bulk Industrial Gas Products – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Air Products’ CFO Scott Crocco to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference on September 10 – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division accumulated 5,689 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Co holds 31,395 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Tcw Grp stated it has 42,410 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 359,308 shares. Westwood Mngmt Corp Il stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Blair William & Communication Il invested in 0.09% or 72,850 shares. Sns Fincl Gru Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 934 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0.2% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cambridge Communication stated it has 0.08% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Financial Services Corporation holds 0.05% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 1,009 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 4,100 shares. 5,500 were accumulated by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Meeder Asset stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). M&T Bankshares has invested 0.26% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.14% or 1.35M shares in its portfolio.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.