Shareholder Green Street Investors Increased Equity Residential (EQR) Holding; Dean Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Greenbrier Companies (GBX) as Shares Declined

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $785.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.06% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $24.19. About 355,917 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 820,151 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Suggests It’s 26% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Greenbrier Seeks To Bolster North American Rail Manufacturing Assets – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Greenbrier Companies (GBX) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:GBX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Greenbrier slumps after outlook disappoints – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 0% or 2,031 shares. Lsv Asset has invested 0.04% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). American Comml Bank holds 0.49% or 48,152 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny accumulated 81,428 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc reported 0% stake. Sei Investments owns 11,018 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Raymond James & invested in 11,194 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Dean Mngmt reported 30,915 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Scopus Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 70,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 23,999 were reported by . Franklin Resource Inc has 1.06 million shares. Brighton Jones Ltd has 0.26% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 65,895 shares.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 43,878 shares to 10,555 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astec Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 16,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,380 shares, and cut its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.16% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 1.88 million shares. Indiana Tru And Mgmt Communications accumulated 6,134 shares. Nuwave Invest Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 45,633 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt reported 64,100 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 282,375 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc has invested 0.08% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Washington Tru Bankshares accumulated 27 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Grp Inc invested in 2.46 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. Montag A has 0.03% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 469,020 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bokf Na reported 47,276 shares. Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 400 shares. 93,700 were accumulated by Andra Ap.

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Equity Residential Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equity Residential floats $400M in green bonds – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Equity Residential. – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Housing Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.