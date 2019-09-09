Shareholder Great Lakes Advisors Has Lifted Anthem (ANTM) Stake; Spf Beheer Bv Holds Position in 3M Co (MMM)

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 24,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 372,651 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.43M, up from 348,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 1.76 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 21.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 6,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 38,974 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, up from 32,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $249.38. About 2.24 million shares traded or 60.49% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 12,396 shares to 91,633 shares, valued at $8.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 166,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,250 shares, and cut its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Anthem, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

