Shareholder Great Lakes Advisors Has Boosted Mistras Group (MG) Position; Ares Cap (ARCC) Market Value Rose While Greenwich Investment Management Has Increased by $569,908 Its Stake

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 33,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 262,618 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 229,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 174,396 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mistras Group Inc (MG) by 20.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 35,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 214,578 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, up from 178,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mistras Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.87. About 4,545 shares traded. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has declined 23.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q REV. $187.6M, EST. $179.8M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 20C; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – COMPLETED INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF 2017 TAX REFORM ACT; EXPECTS ITS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE BETWEEN 30% TO 32% FOR 2018; 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Adj EPS 15c; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – EXPECTS THAT OPERATING CASH FLOW WILL APPROXIMATE $70 MLN IN 2018; 12/03/2018 Mistras 4Q EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC MG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $726.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Mistras 1Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP KEEPS 2018 GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 1Q REV. $187.6M, EST. $177.7M

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $810,483 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $70,200 was made by Stamatakis Manuel N. on Wednesday, May 15. Wolk Jonathan H bought $48,731 worth of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MG shares while 19 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 15.36 million shares or 2.19% more from 15.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 1.96 million shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0% or 85,124 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 75,583 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 158,023 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 1,368 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 17,600 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Company Ny has 0.03% invested in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research has 0% invested in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Citigroup owns 5,606 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Amer Interest Grp invested in 11,165 shares. National Services Wi reported 0.58% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 88,993 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 197,807 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG).

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF) by 15,569 shares to 59,367 shares, valued at $8.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 12,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,404 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan accumulated 523 shares or 0% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Com reported 2.13M shares. 47,911 are owned by Gsa Capital Prtn Llp. Moors & Cabot Incorporated owns 45,532 shares. Sunbelt Incorporated holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 26,586 shares. Cypress Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Portland Invest Counsel Inc has 0.63% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 73,236 shares. Selway Asset Mgmt stated it has 130,200 shares. 49,567 are held by First Allied Advisory Inc. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il has invested 0.1% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Prudential reported 14,406 shares. Oppenheimer And owns 29,746 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 643 are owned by Atwood & Palmer Incorporated. Barclays Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $101,711 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr also bought $81,045 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Monday, June 10.