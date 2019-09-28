Shareholder Gratia Capital Boosted Continental Bldg Prods (CBPX) Holding; Lumina Fund Management Has Increased Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (CBPX) by 237.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 68,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 98,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60 million, up from 29,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Continental Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.8. About 266,153 shares traded or 12.72% up from the average. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500.

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 406% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 25,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.76M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold CBPX shares while 54 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 33.02 million shares or 4.54% less from 34.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc reported 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). 97,753 were reported by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon holds 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) or 188,797 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has 86,363 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 0.02% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 147,745 shares. Fmr Limited Co reported 0% stake. Grp Incorporated owns 22,130 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Llc reported 0% stake. Paloma Mngmt reported 18,320 shares stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 167,671 shares. Polaris Capital Mgmt Lc owns 141,800 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Alps Advsrs reported 14,293 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt holds 186,625 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sei Invests Communications holds 61,979 shares. Prudential Inc has invested 0.03% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX).

