Shareholder Granite Point Capital Management LP Lifted Argan (AGX) Stake; Truenorth Has Trimmed Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding by $2.16 Million

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 92.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 113,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,113 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182,000, down from 122,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.82. About 870,067 shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED BOARD AGREED TO PURCHASE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM & EXPANSION PROJECT BY GOVERNMENT OF CANADA; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU IS SPEAKING NOW TO PREMIERS OF ALBERTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS TALKS ARE ONGOING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO FEDERAL FINANCE MINISTER’S PRESS CONFERENCE EARLIER TODAY; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c; 16/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan bails, the federal Liberal government would back; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Dividend Increase Is Consistent With Plan Announced During Summer 2017; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA TO FILE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE CASE THIS MONTH; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan halts most work on disputed Canada pipeline expansion; 28/05/2018 – CANADA LIKELY TO BUY KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN OIL PIPELINE AND ITS EXPANSION PROJECT IN BID TO ENSURE IT IS BUILT- BLOOMBERG, CITING

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $635.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.68. About 7,498 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 25.57% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 85,000 shares to 135,000 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Iboxx Usd High Yield (Put) (HYG).

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $257.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiduciary Claymore Engry Inf (FMO) by 272,999 shares to 362,849 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 13,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Payden & Rygel has 1.1% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Eaton Vance Management reported 66,251 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Lc reported 4,266 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Consolidated Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 46,600 shares. 15.53 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Pinnacle Holding invested in 47,323 shares or 0% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Limited accumulated 33,609 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Ins reported 58,152 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn accumulated 1,685 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 479,808 shares. Mirae Asset holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 3.87 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd holds 0.06% or 191,138 shares in its portfolio. Conning Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 285,015 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru invested in 0.01% or 164,188 shares. 1.55M are held by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can.