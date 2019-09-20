Shareholder Grandfield & Dodd Has Lifted Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding; Mercer Capital Advisers Has Decreased Its 3M Co (MMM) Position by $708,262 as Stock Price Declined

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 8,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 165,714 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.20 million, up from 157,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $65.96. About 3.74M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 08/05/2018 – The (new) top 10 pharma companies by 2017 revenue — adds Takeda/$SHPG plus $GILD; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 33.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc sold 4,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 8,247 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 12,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $167.07. About 1.58M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Another recent and important 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 25,654 are owned by Biondo Advisors Lc. Wms Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 20,464 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Company has 2.39% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 11.13M shares. Rnc Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 2,197 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 22,410 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Papp L Roy Associate holds 2.83% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 103,886 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,603 shares. Sei Investments reported 92,930 shares. Merian (Uk) Ltd owns 212,963 shares. Shelton Cap Management stated it has 6,827 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 10,735 were accumulated by Coastline Tru Communication. Milestone Gp owns 0.03% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,255 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Lc reported 1,280 shares stake. Country Club Trust Na owns 0.19% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,627 shares. Dnb Asset Management As invested in 0% or 129,588 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.32 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY) by 10,055 shares to 42,440 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,299 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).