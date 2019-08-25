Shareholder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Boosted Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Holding; Verizon Communications Usd (VZ) Valuation Declined While Central Bank & Trust Co Raised Its Stake

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Usd (VZ) by 48.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 5,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 17,160 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 11,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Usd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 21,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.86 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $61.51. About 83,470 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckhead Capital Limited Co has invested 0.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Cadence Bank Na has 1.55% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Associated Banc holds 0.61% or 179,346 shares. Quantum Cap invested in 21,680 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Acg Wealth accumulated 47,166 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Company holds 2.63% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 178,373 shares. Sequent Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.52% or 12,124 shares. Alley Limited Liability Co invested in 1.85% or 106,433 shares. First Foundation Advisors stated it has 19,257 shares. Barrett Asset Limited reported 305,898 shares. Van Den Berg Mngmt I Inc accumulated 104,035 shares. Bridges Inv Management reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Huntington Retail Bank holds 620,584 shares. 22,347 were accumulated by Bennicas Assoc. Boston Common Asset owns 275,446 shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankamerica Corp New (NYSE:BAC) by 27,317 shares to 85,746 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 1,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,038 shares, and cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

