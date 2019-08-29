Shareholder Grand Jean Capital Management Raised Comcast (CMCSA) Holding; As Ansys (ANSS) Share Value Rose, Riverbridge Partners Cut by $2.71 Million Its Holding

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc. (ANSS) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 14,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 480,006 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.70M, down from 494,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $208.51. About 93,139 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 8,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 362,486 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, up from 353,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $44.32. About 3.15 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 3rd Update; 01/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Value Cuts PNC, Buys More Comcast; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is planning to make a $60 billion, all-cash offer for some of Fox’s assets – including $2.5 billion in break-up fees if the deal runs into regulatory trouble; 21/05/2018 – SKY NOTES U.K. GOVT ANNOUNCEMENT ON OFFER FROM COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CEO BRIAN ROBERTS SPEAKS ON A CALL WITH REPORTERS; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CHARTER, COMCAST AND COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL ADVANCED ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS; 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,122 shares to 101,830 shares, valued at $21.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc. by 294,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bankshares invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Tompkins holds 0.01% or 331 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 19,943 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust And Com holds 0.03% or 1,247 shares in its portfolio. Colony Group Ltd Liability Com invested in 14,401 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Schwerin Boyle Mgmt has 1.32% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 66,000 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 1,252 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 22,127 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Ltd accumulated 3,260 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.03% or 61,407 shares. Trexquant Invest LP owns 1,586 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd holds 55,087 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 18,086 shares. Stifel holds 82,624 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ANSYS (ANSS) Q2 Earnings Grow & Beat Estimates, View Raised – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ansys (ANSS) Is Up 3.85% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ANSYS Announces Record Q2 Financial Results Including Double-Digit Growth in Revenue, EPS and ACV – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of ANSYS’ (ANSS) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Subaru Corporation and ANSYS Power the Future of Hybrid Electric Vehicle Design – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Investors Should Avoid Netflix Stock as Competition Increases – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IVE, AAPL, IBM, CMCSA: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Losing “Friends” and “The Office” Won’t Matter to Netflix in the Long Run – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Trust Co stated it has 1.3% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hilltop Holdings holds 10,997 shares. 2.76M are owned by Factory Mutual Insur Com. Stratos Wealth Limited reported 47,071 shares stake. 25,666 were accumulated by Cls Limited Liability Corporation. Boston Advsr Limited Com has 16,036 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.66% or 509,756 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 6,799 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited owns 367,448 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 8,950 shares. Moreover, Provise Mgmt Group Ltd Liability has 1.13% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Personal Capital Advisors Corp reported 1.26M shares. Tiverton Asset owns 279,225 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Cardinal Cap has invested 1.9% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).