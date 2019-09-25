Shareholder Gramercy Funds Management Has Lifted Vale S A (VALE) Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Holder Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreased Its Stake by $328,244

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 331,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 961,340 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.92M, up from 629,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 15.76 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 15/05/2018 – YARA INTL CLOSING OF YARA PURCHASE OF VALE CUBATAO; 05/04/2018 – CEO of Vale Bank the Brazilian multimillionaire Wesley Brook invests in a new Blockchain; 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS IF STRIKE CONTINUES PRODUCTION WILL INEVITABLY BE REDUCED DUE TO A SCARCITY OF CERTAIN MATERIALS; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS COMPANY WILL NOT FLOOD THE MARKET WITH ORE FROM CARAJAS; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER NET OPERATING REVENUE OF $8.6 BLN; 12/04/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES CLOSING, FINAL RESULTS OF 2022 BONDS BUY OFFER; 14/05/2018 – Stantec Takes Part in $55 Billion in Active Projects, Led by LNG Complex, Other Energy Feats, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pension funds, BNDESPar plan to sell about 3 pct of Vale; 14/03/2018 – RPT-COLUMN-China’s iron ore mountain may only be a molehill: Russell; 04/04/2018 – Pension fund Previ not likely to sell its Vale shares in 2018

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 51,492 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90 million, down from 53,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 30.02 million shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $195.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 175,504 shares to 607,175 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 14,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,500 shares, and cut its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS).

More notable recent Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vale suspends operations at second largest iron ore mine – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vale set to restart Onca Puma nickel mine – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Mining.com published: “Brazil to lay criminal charges against Vale, auditor in dam burst – MINING.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) were released by: Hellenicshippingnews.com and their article: “How the Iron Ore Market Works – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wheaton Precious Metals: A Gold Stock to Avoid for Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.