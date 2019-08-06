Shareholder Graham Capital Management LP Has Upped Encore Cap Group (Put) (ECPG) Position; Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Shareholder Mendon Capital Advisors Cut Stake

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) (ECPG) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 258,089 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 09/04/2018 – ECS – ENCORE lll HAS BOTH A FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM AND FIVE-YEAR OPTION PERIOD; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 14/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 27/04/2018 – WYNN TO RENAME MASSACHUSETTS CASINO ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 50mm, REF 804-07-500 Product Us; 05/04/2018 – Ascent Capital Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 09/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: ENCORE III Full and Open Large Business Suite now available; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE lll IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 60.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 62,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 40,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 103,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $41.18. About 3.59M shares traded or 62.43% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 150,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ak Stl Corp (Prn) by 573,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Silver Std Res Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 17,405 shares. 26,848 were accumulated by Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership. National Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Td Asset Inc has 50,120 shares. Moreover, American Interest Gp has 0.01% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 64,751 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 113,916 shares. Stephens Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.3% or 549,270 shares. 32,537 were reported by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 8,637 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 18,802 shares. Principal Financial Gp owns 205,988 shares. Barclays Public Lc accumulated 0% or 105,505 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Prudential has invested 0.01% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Fmr Ltd Company accumulated 1.40 million shares.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $45.26 million activity.

More notable recent Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Monique Dumais Appointed Chief Information Officer for Encore Capital Group – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Encore Capital Group to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 7 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 25, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Cabot Credit Management Decides to Not Go Forward with Initial Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” on November 16, 2017. More interesting news about Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 5/2/2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Encore Capital Group Named One of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 25, 2018.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 41,532 shares to 781,043 shares, valued at $11.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 596,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “You Have To Love Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s (NASDAQ:ZION) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 07/23/2019: TRU,THFF,BRO,ZION – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Republic (FRC) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates as Costs Rise – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Mortgage Banking Income Aid Zions (ZION) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zions -4.4% as Q2 disappoints – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 61,624 are held by Raymond James Service Advisors. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora invested 0.78% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Convergence Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 29,908 shares. Century invested in 0.11% or 2.42 million shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 4,717 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 8,330 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Strategic Global Advsr Limited Com invested 0.55% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Moreover, Twin Cap Mgmt has 0.23% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 103,110 shares. Bessemer holds 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 13,823 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 886 shares. Alps Advsrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 7,981 are owned by Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Natixis holds 1.20M shares.