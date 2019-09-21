Shareholder Golden Gate Private Equity Lifted Trinetgroup (TNET) Holding; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Lifted Its Antero Res (AR) Holding by $307,050 as Market Value Declined

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 121.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 61,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 111,880 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $619,000, up from 50,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.82. About 7.36M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Trinetgroup Inc. (TNET) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 212,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.37 million, up from 205,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Trinetgroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $65.45. About 517,039 shares traded or 61.13% up from the average. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 21/04/2018 – DJ TriNet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNET); 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET GROUP INC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 07/05/2018 – TRINET NAMES OLIVIER KOHLER SVP & CHIEF OPS OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer; 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 29/03/2018 – – TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 27,203 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 385,000 shares stake. D E Shaw And Company, a New York-based fund reported 57,125 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 166 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 129,582 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 21,729 shares. 5,076 are owned by Salem Inv Counselors. Barclays Plc reported 1.25 million shares. Honeywell Intll owns 46,320 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% or 809,694 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 495,980 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 50,470 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 2,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Trexquant LP has invested 0.08% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 2 sales for $197.85 million activity. 25,600 shares were bought by Warren Glen C Jr, worth $174,912. $50,085 worth of stock was bought by RADY PAUL M on Wednesday, May 22. Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. The insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30M.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXN) by 38,639 shares to 4,981 shares, valued at $57,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 6,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,664 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

