Shareholder Godsey & Gibb Associates Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Cooper Creek Partners Management Decreased Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Holding by $4.28 Million as Share Price Rose

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) by 51.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 82,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,049 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, down from 161,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $45.26. About 203,138 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times; 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 222.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 489 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.88 during the last trading session, reaching $2009.53. About 3.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – The Curious Case of the Amazon Prime Price Hike: Fully Charged; 15/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Former Obama spokesman-turned-Amazon exec Jay Carney talks Trump White House, Chicago’s chances of landing HQ2; 19/03/2018 – Amazon adds former FDA head to healthcare team, sources say; 29/03/2018 – Trump has neglected to say anything about Amazon’s massive business from China, even though it fits right into his platform; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council backs new tax on largest companies, including Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Amazon admits Alexa is creepily laughing at people and is working on a fix. via @circuitbreaker; 19/04/2018 – Lincoln Clean Energy is the Largest Non-Utility Developer and Owner of U.S. Wind Power Commissioned in 2017; 05/04/2018 – Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon – this time focusing his criticism on The Washington Post; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Layoffs hit Amazon gaming unit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s Pickup: Amazon’s In-House Delivery Network Might Have Problems With Late Deliveries – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Where Will Amazon Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/25/2019: MCHP,COUP,AMZN,RIOT,NOK,ERIK – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/25/2019: ROKU,AMZN,TRWH,PYX,UN,UL – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vulcan Value Prns Limited Liability invested 5.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Asset Mgmt One Limited has invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Friess Assoc Limited Liability Co has 3.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 23,817 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,374 shares. Mar Vista Invest Lc has 64,133 shares for 3.02% of their portfolio. The California-based Cap Ww has invested 1.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Majedie Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.45% or 3,574 shares. Valinor Mgmt Lp invested 5.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beacon Group Incorporated invested in 0.33% or 1,148 shares. The Wisconsin-based Madison Inv Hldg has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meridian Mngmt holds 1.62% or 1,835 shares. California-based Meritage Gru LP has invested 5.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1St Source State Bank reported 5,134 shares. Tributary Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $658.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 18,473 shares to 8,049 shares, valued at $421,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Papa John’s is back in the game with MLB promotion – Louisville Business First” on April 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Papa Johnâ€™s Free Tuition for Employees Program Announced – Yahoo Finance” published on February 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Papa Johnâ€™s (PZZA) and Signet (SIG) Have 2 Things in Common – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel: Papa John’s Story Is Now ‘Takeout Or Delivery’ – Benzinga” with publication date: October 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Cap Limited has invested 0.27% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). First Tru Advsr LP holds 0% or 10,902 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 50,972 shares. The Missouri-based Eidelman Virant Cap has invested 1.94% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 74,066 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.01% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Cooper Creek Prns Mngmt holds 1.43% or 79,049 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Carroll Fincl Associate Inc holds 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 100 shares. Swiss Comml Bank reported 43,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invests reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). 13D Management Limited Liability reported 4.67% stake. Synovus Fin Corporation invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Bares Cap owns 1.87 million shares or 2.79% of their US portfolio.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keyw Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 218,365 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $9.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Outdoor Brands by 419,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Donnelley Rr And Sons.